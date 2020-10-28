Jack Wilshere open on move to La Liga: “It’s somewhere I could really show what I can do”

Free agent Jack Wilshere has admitted he is open to joining a La Liga club this season following his release from West Ham United.

The 28-year-old left the Hammers earlier this month after his contract was terminated by mutual consent, and he is now on the lookout for his next club.

Indeed, previous reports had linked the central midfielder with a move to Real Betis whilst he was still an Arsenal player, but no move away from England ever materialised.

Wilshere joined the Hammers in the summer of 2018 following the expiration of his Arsenal contract but he has been frustrated by injuries and limited to just 18 first-team appearances in that timeframe before his exit.

Now he admits he is looking further afield and mentioned several leading European leagues, but devoted most time discussing the Spanish top flight and how he thought that would be a good fit for his style of play.

“La Liga, Italy or Germany would be a nice change for me,” Wilshere told Sky Sports. “Not many English players have done it.

“I always watch La Liga, it was always something I thought about. I like the league, I think it’s more technical than the English game. I think it’s somewhere I could really show what I can do.

“I don’t think I’m too young for the MLS. It’s on Sky Sports, I think there’s been a big improvement in that league. If the right opportunity came up I’d be open to it.”