English teenage star set for long-term contract at Valencia

England Under-18 international Yunus Musah is set to pen a new long-term contract at Valencia after becoming a fixture for Javi Gracia’s side in the early weeks of the campaign.

A report from the local Radio Marca channel claims the 17-year-old is set to pen a long-term deal at the Mestalla and is happy with his situation at the club.

Noticia @RadioMARCA 🤝 Renovación YUNUS: ⚽️ El futbolista contento con su situación. Optimismo para acuerdo. 👶 Se busca flexibilidad con la ficha. Ven difícil que pueda bajar a categorías inferiores 🔥 Trabajo entre la DD de la escuela y primer equipo 😊 Contrato largo pic.twitter.com/AprLr8kYYk — Radio Marca Valencia (@RMValencia) October 28, 2020

Born in New York City with Ghanaian descent, Musah spent the early years of his life in Italy before joining Arsenal’s youth academy in 2012 before moving to Los Che a year ago.

As reported by Diario AS last month, Musah is the first ever Englishman to play a competitive match for Valencia and has made big impressions having spent last season with the B team.

The central midfielder, who will celebrate his 18th birthday next month, is one of the club’s highest rated players and is an indicator of the club’s greater emphasis on youth players.

The exits of club captain Dani Parejo and Francis Coquelin to Villarreal from Los Che were confirmed this summer and with no replacements signed, Musah has been handed his chance.

Musah has featured in six of the club’s first seven La Liga matches, starting five.

Image via Marca