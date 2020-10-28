Barcelona seal crucial 2-0 Champions League at Juventus

Barcelona have secured back to back Champions League wins with a 2-0 victory away at Serie A giants Juventus.

Goals from Ousmane Dembele and Lionel Messi secured all three points from Ronald Koeman’s side as the hosts struggled to create anything in a poor showing from Andrea Pirlo’s team.

La Bluagrana were on the front foot from the start in Italy, with former Juventus star Miralem Pjanic testing Wojciech Szczesny and Antoine Griezmann firing against the post inside the first five minutes.

French international Dembele put Barcelona ahead on 13 minutes as his long range strike deflected past Szczesny via Federico Chiesa.

Oh my, Lionel Messi 😱😱 Just look at that first-time cross-field ball 💫 Ousmane Dembele opens the scoring for Barcelona! pic.twitter.com/f52cVE0QvA — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 28, 2020

Barcelona continued to carry a real threat in the first half with Dembele testing Szczesny just before the break.

Pirlo’s side improved after the restart with former Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata seeing his effort ruled out by VAR for offside.

The visitors pushed hard to secure a crucial second goal in the closing stages with Griezmann once against testing the woodwork.

But Koeman’s side were given a helping hand on 85 minutes as Merih Demiral was sent off for a second yellow card.

Messi sealed the win in added time as the Barcelona skipper tucked home from the penalty spot after substitute Ansu Fati was bundled over by Federico Bernardeschi.

Juventus 0 – [2] Barcelona – Lionel Messi penalty 90+1' pic.twitter.com/6JxN3r7Yhe — FC Barcelona (@TalkFCB_real) October 28, 2020

Image via Barcelona CF on Twitter