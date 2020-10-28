Barcelona presidential elections will not happen this year

Barcelona will not hold new presidential elections this year following the exit of former club supremo Josep Maria Bartomeu, it has been reported by Marca.

Carlos Tusquets is the new interim president of the Blaugrana and he is likely to be in position until January at the earliest due to the complications of holding votes prior to that.

There could be further delays due to the current Covid-19 pandemic and the requirements of arranging such a vote, while there will be regional political elections in February – which cannot be clashed with.

Tusquets now must analyse the financial situation at the club and decide how to proceed with the proposed wage cuts but will not run for the elections himself.

The position of Bartomeu at Barcelona had come under great scrutiny in recent times following a trophyless campaign combined with Lionel Messi’s attempted forced exit from the club, which the board blocked.

Last month, Catalan police accused the beleaguered club supremo on corruption charges, although Bartomeu continues to deny such allegations.

His term as club president had been due to officially end next year with elections called for March, but the Marca report claims that it could be early as January.

Bartomeu has held the position for two terms but he will nominate a ‘continuity’ candidate who is close to the incumbent and comes from a side of the club’s board which is viewed as more conservative.

The Catalan entrepreneur started in the role in 2014, following the resignation of Sandro Rosell – who was his close friend and associate who served as his vice-president.

All candidates come from different sections within the club’s hierarchy, with differing views on how the club should be run and what it stands for.