Sergino Dest is dazzling Barcelona and boss Ronald Koeman

Barcelona defender Sergino Dest is impressing everyone at the club and particularly boss Ronald Koeman, as outlined by a report in Marca.

Dest joined the Blaugrana from Ajax earlier this month and he has now become his nation’s first player to play for the club.

He started in Saturday’s defeat to Real Madrid and appears to be cementing his place at right-back, and was one of the most impressive players despite the loss in El Clasico.

Happy to have played my first El Clasico. Disappointing loss but we’ll continue to work to put the results right. pic.twitter.com/KYKRxw0QGO — Sergiño Dest (@sergino_dest) October 25, 2020

As was outlined by Diario Sport earlier this month, the defender is the fifth American to play in the top flight of Spanish football – having come on as a 75th minute substitute in the draw against Sevilla in La Liga.

Former Rayo Vallecano goalkeeper Kasey Keller was the first to play in the Primera – making 51 appearances between 1999 and 2001 – and was followed by striker Jozy Altidore, who played for Villarreal.

Defenders Oguchi Onyewu and Shaquell Moore – of Malaga and Levante respectively – also played in La Liga ahead of Dest’s debut.