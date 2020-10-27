Real Madrid: Clash between Sergio Ramos and Isco despite El Clasico victory

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has clashed with teammate Isco due to the indifferent form of the latter, according to a report in Diario Sport.

It is outlined how, despite Madrid’s 3-1 victory over Barcelona in Saturday’s El Clasico, there is not current total unity in their dressing room.

The report claims that captain Ramos launched an attack on the playmaker for his poor form, with Isco not backing down in his response.

Furthermore, it is said that Ramos also clashed with Marcelo – another of the team’s captains – for similar performance-related issues.

Isco, who has increasingly become a peripheral member of the first-team squad at Los Blancos, did not feature at all in Saturday’s El Clasico victory for Madrid at Barcelona.

Once again, the 28-year-old – who has started just two games to date this campaign – was an unused substitute for Zidane’s side, to continue his frustration at the club.

This news follows cameras capturing Isco complaining to his teammates about his lack of first-team action under Zinedine Zidane.

Isco has started in just 28 matches of a possible 82 since the start of the 2018/19 campaign in La Liga as he has fallen from prominence in the Spanish capital.

