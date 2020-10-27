Real Madrid clash at Gladbach behind closed doors despite 10,804 tickets being sold

Real Madrid face a testing trip to Borrusia Monchengladbach in tonight’s Champions League tie, but the game will be behind closed doors.

That is despite the German club selling 10,804 tickets for the highly-anticipated clash against the competition record winners, as per a report in Marca.

The health authorities in Dusseldorf have ruled that the initial plan to play the match in front of stands with a 20 percent capacity is no longer possible due to rate of the spread of Covid-19 within the area of Germany.

Gladbach had been under the impression they would be playing in front of a crowd of five figures and sold tickets accordingly, but those will now have to be refunded in order to compensate for the change of health advice.

It is an important clash for Madrid, who kicked off their group stage campaign with a shock loss at home to Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donestk.