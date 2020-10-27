Luka Modric convincing Real Madrid to offer new contract – 91 percent of fans agree

Luka Modric netted the third goal in Saturday’s 3-1 El Clasico victory over Barcelona to cap his 350th appearance for Real Madrid in the perfect manner.

The Croatian midfield maestro is into the final 12 months of his contract at the Spanish giants and a report in Marca outlines how his level of performance is persuading the club to offer him a new deal.

Indeed, there is a poll for Madridistas asking whether or not the experienced midfielder should have his deal renewed at the club, with 91 percent of the 25,000 respondents believing the should be offered an extension.

A report in Marca last July claimed that Modric was set to pen a new contract at Los Blancos to rule out an exit once and for all, but no official confirmation ever materialised.

The Croatian started 22 La Liga games last campaign and had featured in all seven games this season, starting five, although the return of Martin Odegaard – who spent last season on loan at Real Sociedad from Madrid – is viewed as his long-term replacement in the Spanish capital.