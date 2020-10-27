Eden Hazard set for first Real Madrid appearance in 81 days

Eden Hazard is set to return to first-team action with Real Madrid for the first time in 81 days for tonight’s Champions League clash against Borrusia Monchengladbach.

As outlined by Marca, the Belgian star has not featured for Zinedine Zidane’s side since their exit from the competition to Manchester City on August 7.

The former Chelsea star has continually been frustrated with injuries and lost large portions of last season through injury and has faced a frustrating start to this campaign.

However, as per reports from Marca, he has now stepped up his training programme and joined in a full session with the squad following their 3-1 El Clasico win at Barcelona and is now said to be available for selection.

The player’s decision to join up with the national team meant he lost 10 days of pre-season training with his club and there is said to now be scrutiny over the decision, although his return to the fold for an important European clash is welcome.

Hazard netted just one goal across 22 appearances in his debut campaign in Spain, although Madrid ended up winning their first league title in three years.

The Belgian international suffered a fracture to his right distal fibula during the 1-0 La Liga loss at Levante in February – just a week after he returned from a similar three-month layoff, summing up a difficult campaign.