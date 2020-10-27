Cristiano Ronaldo still positive for Covid-19 and out of Barcelona clash

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo will sit out his side’s Champions League clash against Barcelona this week after registering a new positive Covid-19 test this morning, as per El Mundo Deportivo.

Ronaldo tested positive for the virus during the international break earlier this month and he had been involved in a race against time to be fit for the clash against the Catalan giants, but he has now missed this deadline.

The Portuguese superstar joined Juventus from Real Madrid in a landmark €100m transfer two years ago to bring a longstanding rivalry in Spanish football between him and Messi, at Barcelona, to an end.

Indeed, Ronaldo has not faced up to Messi directly in Europe’s premier club competition since Madrid met the Blaugrana in the semi-finals of the 2010-11 version of the tournament, which Barcelona won and then defeated Manchester United in the final.

Ronaldo will now definitely sit out the meeting in Turin on Wednesday.