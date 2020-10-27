Atletico Madrid Champions League

Champions League stage is set for Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix

Atletico Madrid are confident their young attacking star Joao Felix can make the difference in this week’s Champions League encounter against RB Salzburg.

As highlighted by a report in Marca, the Portuguese does not have good memories against the Austrian club – as he lost the chance to win the UEFA Youth League with Benfica against the club.

Felix has scored just once goal in six appearances for Diego Simeone’s side this season – in the 6-1 rout against Granada – and that may lead to concerns that he is failing to justify the club record €126m fee Atleti paid a year ago for his services.

Now it is said that this is his opportunity in the Champions League, having been rested against Real Betis this weekend – to really make his mark at the club.

Simeone’s side got their Champions League campaign off to a difficult start with a four-goal loss at Bayern Munich but will be confident they can progress through a group containing Salzburg and Lokomotiv Moscow.

