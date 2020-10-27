Barcelona president Bartomeu and entire board resigns from club

Barcelona club president Josep Maria Bartomeu and his entire board have handed in their resignations and will leave the club, according to a landmark report from Diario Sport.

It follows on from confirmation on Monday morning that the club’s request to delay the vote of no confidence on Bartomeu had been rejected by the authorities in the region, meaning that the vote on his position was due to go ahead in the coming weeks – this move means no such vote will be required.

It is claimed that the board has decided that such a motion would be damaging for the club and for them personally, with the decision to resign meaning that their exits would be more dignified.

The board tried everything to suspend or postpone the vote to the region’s authorities, but the requests were denied and their fate was sealed.

20,687 votes were gathered for the motion against the supremo, passing the threshold of 16,250 signatures – with that number now matched in terms of verified signatures from the club.

The position of Bartomeu at Barcelona had come under great scrutiny in recent times following a trophyless campaign combined with Lionel Messi’s attempted forced exit from the club, which the board blocked.

Last month, Catalan police accused the beleaguered club supremo on corruption charges, although Bartomeu continues to deny such allegations.

His term as club president had been due to officially end next year with elections called for March, but a group of fans want to force an earlier exit this year, as per Diari Catalunya.

Bartomeu has held the position for two terms but he will nominate a ‘continuity’ candidate who is close to the incumbent and comes from a side of the club’s board which is viewed as more conservative.

The Catalan entrepreneur started in the role in 2014, following the resignation of Sandro Rosell – who was his close friend and associate who served as his vice-president.

All candidates come from different sections within the club’s hierarchy, with differing views on how the club should be run and what it stands for.