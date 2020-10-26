Yannick Carrasco ruled out of Atletico Madrid’s Champions League clash with RB Salzburg

Atletico Madrid midfielder Yannick Carrasco will miss tomorrow’s Champions League clash with RB Salzburg due to a hamstring injury.

The Belgian international came on as a half time substitute in Atletico’s 2-0 La Liga win over Real Betis at the weekend, but he was taken off on 83 minutes after pulling up with the problem.

Los Rojiblancos have confirmed the injury, but no official timeframe has been put on his comeback period, with reports from Marca estimating it to be between two and three weeks.

That would likely see him miss all of the club’s matches before the November international break including league games against Osasuna and Cadiz and European trip to Lokomotiv Moscow.

However, despite the negative news on Carrasco, in form striker Luis Suarez has been passed fit for the game at the Wanda Metropolitano.

The Uruguayan international sat out training yesterday but Simeone has included him in his 23-man squad alongside the fit again Saul Niguez.

Possible Atletico Madrid Starting XI v RB Salzburg: Oblak, Trippier, Monteiro, Savic, Lodi; Koke, Torreira, Llorente; Felix, Suarez, Lemar