Toni Kroos has confirmed his intentions to retire at Real Madrid and reiterated that he is happy with life in the Spanish capital.

The German international has been a fixture in the Madrid starting line-up across the past six years and has a contract with the club through until the summer of 2023.

The 30-year-old has been a Toni fixture in Madrid’s first-team since signing from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2014, and has won three Champions League titles with the club.

“I want to retire at Real Madrid, I am happy here,” Kroos told his pre-match press conference ahead of the clash against Borussia Monchengladbach on Monday, as per Marca.

“I always like to go back to Germany, it is my country, my language. But I really enjoy living and playing in Madrid. In six years there are always offers but I did not speak to anyone because I am happy and my idea is to finish here.”

Kroos – who has played 283 games for the club – is widely regarded as one of the finest central midfield players of his generation.

Last summer, Kroos told Bild, as cited by Marca, that he wanted to retire in the Spanish capital: “When I am aged 33, that would be a good age to retire.

“My contract duration was chosen consciously. At 33, that would be a good age to hang up the boots. I will have the opportunity at that moment to choose if I want to do something after that.

“Signing for Real Madrid is the best thing I could have done, I will never play in the United States, China or Qatar.”

Kroos has won a multitude of trophies across his time in Madrid, with three Champions League titles and two La Liga crowns, with a total of 13 trophies across his stint in Spain.