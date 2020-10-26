Real Madrid: Isco videoed complaining about Zidane’s timing of substitutions

Real Madrid playmaker Isco has been filmed criticising the timing of his substitutions by boss Zinedine Zidane to teammates Marcelo and Luka Modric.

The Spain international – who has increasingly become a peripheral member of the first-team squad at Los Blancos, did not feature at all in Saturday’s El Clasico victory for Madrid at Barcelona.

Once again, the 28-year-old – who has started just two games to date this campaign – was an unused substitute for Zidane’s side, to continue his frustration at the club.

😳⚽ Pillan a Isco rajando de los cambios de Zidane con Marcelo y Modric 🗣️ “Si me tiene que meter, me mete en el 80”https://t.co/HKT3bWDR9n — Deportes Cuatro (@DeportesCuatro) October 26, 2020

“If he (Zidane) has to bring me off, he substitutes me in minute 50 or 60 of the game, sometimes at half-time. If he has to put me on, he puts me on in the 80th minute,” Isco was filmed by Movistar, as per a report in Deportes Cuatro.

The images show Modric and Marcelo both smiling after Isco made the observation, while the nearby Luka Jovic appeared to show no emotion as he was continuing to use his mobile phone.

Isco has started in just 28 matches of a possible 82 since the start of the 2018/19 campaign in La Liga as he has fallen from prominence in the Spanish capital.

Image via Diario AS