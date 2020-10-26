Matheus Fernandes set for Barcelona return in November

Barcelona midfielder Matheus Fernandes could be in line for surprise return to Ronald Koeman’s first team plans in the coming weeks.

The Brazilian U20 international joined Barcelona in a €7m deal from Palmeiras in January, with La Blaugrana opting to immediately send him on a six month loan to Real Valladolid.

The 22-year old returned to the Catalan giants for pre-season training this summer, but a persistent hamstring injury has kept him sidelined so far in the 2020/21 season.

He returned to light training last week and the club have now officially confirmed his return to full fitness.

Reports from Marca claim Koeman could be set for a u-turn on his intentions on Fernandes after indicating he would be open to selling him before the transfer window closed earlier this month.

However, with a busy run of games coming up before the November international break, he could be drafted in for his club debut in November.