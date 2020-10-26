La Liga president Javier Tebas defends Valencia president Peter Lim: “In Spain there is a bit of xenophobia”

La Liga president Javier Tebas has defended Valencia owner Peter Lim as having “all my respect” and spoke out against the club’s fans protest of his ownership: “In Spain there is a bit of xenophobia.”

Fans of Los Che have firmly turned upon their owner, from Singapore, after a harrowing year with a notable decline in on-field results and huge cutbacks at the club.

“Peter Lim avoided bankruptcy of Valencia, he deserves all the respect,” Tebas said, as per Cadena Cope.

When referring to mass fan disaffection, Tebas added: “In Spain there is a bit of xenophobia with those who are from abroad.”

In August, Valencia fans staged a protest outside the club’s ground calling on Lim to leave the club while 86 percent of the club’s fans believe he is preparing to sell Valencia, as per a poll in Marca.

The club have gained a concerning seven points from their opening seven La Liga matches but there is a fear that the situation will worsen significantly with a lack of investment in the squad after a summer of no signings and eight first-team exits.

Valencia boss Javi Gracia has confirmed he will stay at the club but only due to his contractual obligation, as outlined by Marca.

Gracia’s ire is directed towards the club for failing to land any new players in the transfer window whilst a raft of star players exited the Mestalla.

The exits of club captain Dani Parejo and Francis Coquelin to Villarreal from Los Che were confirmed this summer, following the exit of star winger Ferran Torres to Manchester City while striker Rodrigo Moreno has joined Leeds.

Furthermore, Cristiano Piccini has joined Atalanta on loan, Ezequiel Garay did not have his contract renewed and the loan deals for Jaume Costa and Alessandro Florenzi both expired.

Reports mean that the financial uncertainty means Los Che must slash their wage budget by a whopping 40 percent for the current campaign, with the club’s financial situation explaining the gutting of the squad.

