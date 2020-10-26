Juventus star Leonardo Bonucci doubtful for Barcelona Champions League clash

Juventus could be without key defender Leonardo Bonucci for their Champions League tie with Barcelona on Wednesday night.

The Italian international was withdrawn after 75 minutes in Juventus’ 1-1 Serie A draw at home to Verona last weekend after picking up a thigh injury.

According to the front page of Tuesday’s edition of Diario AS, the veteran centre back could now miss the visit of Ronald Koeman’s side.

Juventus have confirmed that tests on the injury have revealed no significant problems, but he is rated as doubtful for the game in Turin.

Fellow defenders Matthijs De Ligt and Giorgio Chiellini are already ruled out, meaning Andrea Pirlo could be forced to pair Danilo and Merih Demiral as a makeshift defensive partnership.

Alex Sandro is also set to miss out but Cristiano Ronaldo can be included in Pirlo’s squad if he returns a negative coronavirus test in the next 24 hours.

Juventus and Barcelona both won their opening Champions League games of the 2020/21 season against Dynamo Kiev and Ferencvaros respectively.