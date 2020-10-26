Barcelona to challenge Juventus for Ajax star Ryan Gravenberch

Barcelona are rumoured to be considering a summer bid for Ajax’s rising midfield star Ryan Gravenberch.

The Dutch U19 international edged his way into Erik ten Hag’s first team plans at the back end of the 2019/20 season, with some eye catching performances for the Eredivisie giants.

However, according to reports from Italian outlet Tuttosport, La Blaugrana will now battle with defending Serie A champions Juventus to sign the 18-year old dubbed the ‘new Paul Pogba’.

Both clubs are reportedly tracking him after a strong Champions League debut against Liverpool last week with Ajax working on a new long term contract to secure his future in Amsterdam.

His rise into a first team regular in 2020 meant Ajax triggered their extension option on him back in June with his current deal running until June 2023.

But despite appearing certain to remain in the Netherlands in the short term, his contract could be broken if an interested party meets Ajax’s €25m asking price.