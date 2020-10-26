Barcelona request to suspend vote of no confidence on president rejected

A request from Barcelona to suspend the vote of no confidence on embattled club president Josep Maria Bartomeu has been rejected by the Generalitat de Catalunya, report Onda Cero.

It was reported by RAC1 as per Marca on Monday that the club sent a letter to Pere Aragones – the acting president of the body – to make the request and it is believed that the outbreak of Covid-19 in the region had been used as an explanation, with the club needing more time to organise any protest.

However, that appears to now have been rejected and it looks increasingly likely that Bartomeu must now face his fate.

El Barcelona pidió ayer la celebración del Voto de censura en sede única Camp Nou, al no tenerte por para organizarlo en mas fechas. NO aplazamiento. La Generalitat acaba de contestar diciendo que dan traslado a Salud e interior (Procicat) para que adopten la resolución que crean — Alfredo Martínez (@Alfremartinezz) October 26, 2020

A report in Marca last week outlined that, despite the censure being passed and a vote to go ahead, there is a doubt that such a vote will be held under the current circumstances with cases of the virus going up across the region of Catalonia.

Gerard Figueras, the General Director of Sports of the Generalitat de Catalunya, had been cited by the report as telling Cadena Ser: “Ten days ago it was said that it could be held, but this issue could be rethought based on the epidemiological conditions that occur on the dates set by the club.”

The dates of 1 and 2 November for the vote had been confirmed by the club earlier this month, but it now appears this situation may change.

20,687 votes were gathered for the motion against the supremo, passing the threshold of 16,250 signatures – with that number now matched in terms of verified signatures from the club.

The position of Bartomeu at Barcelona has come under great scrutiny in recent times following a trophyless campaign combined with Lionel Messi’s attempted forced exit from the club, which the board blocked.

Last month, Catalan police accused the beleaguered club supremo on corruption charges, although Bartomeu continues to deny such allegations.

His term as club president will officially end next year with elections called for March, but a group of fans want to force an earlier exit this year, as per Diari Catalunya.

Bartomeu has held the position for two terms but he will nominate a ‘continuity’ candidate who is close to the incumbent and comes from a side of the club’s board which is viewed as more conservative.

The Catalan entrepreneur started in the role in 2014, following the resignation of Sandro Rosell – who was his close friend and associate who served as his vice-president.

All candidates come from different sections within the club’s hierarchy, with differing views on how the club should be run and what it stands for.