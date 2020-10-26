Barcelona president Bartomeu decides not to resign and will fight no confidence vote

Barcelona club president Josep Maria Bartomeu has decided not to resign from his post following a lengthy board meeting on Monday afternoon, according to multiple reports in the Spanish media.

It follows on from confirmation on Monday morning that the club’s request to delay the vote of no confidence on Bartomeu had been rejected by the authorities in the region.

That means that the club now must formalise the vote and a report from Diario Sport earlier on Monday said that the resignations of Bartomeu and the board were a real possibility from today’s meeting, but that will not be happening in the short-term.

‼️ ÚLTIMA HORA ⚠️ Acaba la reunió de la junta directiva del Barça 🗳️ Fins que el Procicat no es pronuncii sobre el vot de censura, la junta no prendrà cap decisió 🗣️ A les 19h, compareixença del president Josep Maria Bartomeu La seguirem a @BalcoSERCAT — Què T’hi Jugues (@QueThiJugues) October 26, 2020

Compas de espera hasta el miércoles que se reúne el PROCICAT . No hay dimisión de Bartomeu. Pendientes de que se autorice o no el voto de censura .(Por estatutos habría de ser el martes) — Alfredo Martínez (@Alfremartinezz) October 26, 2020

Hasta que la @gencat no responda al @FCBarcelona_es sobre las fechas de la votación de la moción de censura, Bartomeu SIGUE como presidente y no dimite.

Lo explicará ahora él y el club en conferencia de prensa… Noticia @ESPNDeportes @ESPNFC — moisESPN (@moillorens) October 26, 2020

The dates of 1 and 2 November had been confirmed by the club earlier this month for the no confidence vote, but there were suggestions it may be delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

20,687 votes were gathered for the motion against the supremo, passing the threshold of 16,250 signatures – with that number now matched in terms of verified signatures from the club.

The position of Bartomeu at Barcelona has come under great scrutiny in recent times following a trophyless campaign combined with Lionel Messi’s attempted forced exit from the club, which the board blocked.

Last month, Catalan police accused the beleaguered club supremo on corruption charges, although Bartomeu continues to deny such allegations.

His term as club president will officially end next year with elections called for March, but a group of fans want to force an earlier exit this year, as per Diari Catalunya.

Bartomeu has held the position for two terms but he will nominate a ‘continuity’ candidate who is close to the incumbent and comes from a side of the club’s board which is viewed as more conservative.

The Catalan entrepreneur started in the role in 2014, following the resignation of Sandro Rosell – who was his close friend and associate who served as his vice-president.

All candidates come from different sections within the club’s hierarchy, with differing views on how the club should be run and what it stands for.