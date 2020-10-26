Barcelona defender set for long-term contract extension

Barcelona want to extend the contract of central defender Ronald Araujo through to the summer of 2026, report Goal.com in Spain.

The report outlines how the Uruguayan is likely to start for the Blaugrana in the heart of their defence in their Champions League tie against Juventus this week, due to the suspension of Gerard Pique.

Whilst no renewal has yet been closed, there is a high level of optimism from all parties involved.

Earlier this month, the defender saw his release clause at the club double from €100m to €200m due to having been promoted to the first-team squad this season, as per Diario Sport.

Araujo has been handed the number four shirt at the Blaugrana– vacated by Ivan Rakitic after he left for Sevilla this season – and is now a registered member of the first-team squad at the club and not in the B team.

That stipulates a clause in his contract which doubles his existing release clause, as was a similar case to the rocketing release clause of teenage star Ansu Fati following his promotion to the first-team for this season.

Araujo, 21, moved to the Camp Nou in the summer of 2017 from Boston River, who are based in Uruguay’s capital Montevideo for a reported fee of €1.7m and has made eight La Liga appearances for the club.

The defender’s current contract at the club runs through until the summer of 2023.

