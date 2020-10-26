Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti on Lyon: “They are my team, there are conversations”

Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti has confirmed there have been talks over a possible return for him to former club Lyon: “They are my team, there are conversations.”

The Cameroon-born defender has lost his place in the France international side with Clement Lenglet – his Barca teammate – often preferred in both line-ups, while Gerard Pique is still first choice central defender at the Camp Nou.

The central defender last penned a contract extension with the Catalan club in the summer of 2018 through to 2023, but he has been beset by knee problems and a total loss of form since.

Ronald Araujo has also been promoted to the first-team squad while Barcelona transfer news has also linked them with a return for Manchester City defender Eric Garcia, although no move materialised this summer.

Umtiti was heavily linked with an exit from Barcelona this summer due to his high wage and lack of first-team opportunities, but he has stayed at the club for now.

“They are my team, there are conversations,” Umtiti told an interview with Canal Football Club, as per El Desmarque.

“Lyon are my team, it is my city. It is the team that has given me the opportunity to play in Europe, at Barcelona and with the French national team. There are conversations going back to the market, but there has not been anything concrete with the club.

“I have an expensive price, but I do not want to be seen as a victim.”