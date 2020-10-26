Barcelona concern at form of central defenders

Barcelona are growing increasingly concerned at the form of their central defenders and the regularity of errors they are committing.

A report in Marca outlines how Clement Lenglet giving away a penalty in Saturday’s El Clasico defeat to Real Madrid was the latest in a long line or errors by the Frenchman and his central defensive partners.

Lenglet was sent-off in the win at Celta Vigo earlier in the season and that was his fourth red card for the club – following dismissals against Getafe, Girona and Real Betis.

Meanwhile, Gerard Pique was shown a red card in the Champions League win over Ferencvaros last week and that means he will be suspended for the clash against Juventus this week.

It continues a trend of poor defensive errors that have beset the Blaugrana this campaign, including Frenkie de Jong giving away a penalty in the loss at Getafe – a decision which ultimately decided the game.

Image via Marca