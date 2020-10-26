Barcelona board could resign at board meeting on Monday

The board of Barcelona led by club president Josep Maria Bartomeu could resign from their positions on Monday, report Diario Sport.

It follows on from confirmation on Monday morning that the club’s request to delay the vote of no confidence on Bartomeu had been rejected by the authorities in the region.

The latest report from the Catalan media outlet now say that the club are shocked by this decision as they believe it is not safe due to the Covid-19 pandemic and they are now preparing to resign from their roles to avoid the vote taking place.

The club are said to be taking the stance that it is contradictory to ask club members to go out to vote whenever they are simultaneously being told to stay at home and not risk unnecessary travel to limit the spread of the virus.

The dates of 1 and 2 November had been confirmed by the club earlier this month for the no confidence vote, but it now appears that this may not take place at all.

20,687 votes were gathered for the motion against the supremo, passing the threshold of 16,250 signatures – with that number now matched in terms of verified signatures from the club.

The position of Bartomeu at Barcelona has come under great scrutiny in recent times following a trophyless campaign combined with Lionel Messi’s attempted forced exit from the club, which the board blocked.

Last month, Catalan police accused the beleaguered club supremo on corruption charges, although Bartomeu continues to deny such allegations.

His term as club president will officially end next year with elections called for March, but a group of fans want to force an earlier exit this year, as per Diari Catalunya.

Bartomeu has held the position for two terms but he will nominate a ‘continuity’ candidate who is close to the incumbent and comes from a side of the club’s board which is viewed as more conservative.

The Catalan entrepreneur started in the role in 2014, following the resignation of Sandro Rosell – who was his close friend and associate who served as his vice-president.

All candidates come from different sections within the club’s hierarchy, with differing views on how the club should be run and what it stands for.