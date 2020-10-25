Sergio Ramos Real Madrid contract extension talks remain deadlocked

Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos’ long term future remains in doubt despite remaining a key figure in Zinedine Zidane’s side.

The Spanish international has amassed 656 appearances for the club following his 2005 move from Sevilla winning five La Liga and four Champions League titles in the last 15 seasons.

However, his current deal at the Santiago Bernabeu is due to expire at the end of the current campaign, with talks over an extension not progressing at this stage.

The 34-year is rumoured to be seeking a two year extension as part of the negotiations, but, according to the front page of Monday’s edition of Diario AS, Real Madrid are committed to a 12 month deal.

The club’s position mirrors their policy of offering one year contract extensions to players over 30, regardless of their status in the first team.

Both parties are expected to reach a compromise in 2021, however, talks are not likely to restart until at least January next year.