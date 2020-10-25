Luka Modric will delay Real Madrid contract talks until 2021

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric has hinted he will wait until the end of the 2020/21 season to decide on his future at the club.

The Croatian international is out of contract in Madrid in July 2021 and he has previously insisted his preference is to extend his stay at the club.

Real Madrid are yet to make a formal offer to the 35-year old and Modric has insisted he will not cause a problem and will leave the final decision in the hands of Zinedine Zidane.

“I still have this year at Real Madrid and then we’ll see what happens,” he told an interview with Four Four Two, reported via Mundo Deportivo.

“I feel good and I want to continue playing football for a few more years. Where? We’ll see.

“To be honest, I haven’t thought much about it. I am focused on Madrid and the things we can achieve this season. That is my goal.

“I will sit down with the board next year and find a solution for everyone. I’ve been here for eight great seasons and I’ve forged a great relationship with the club. Whatever happens, there will be no problem.”

Modric joined Los Blancos in a £30m deal from Tottenham in 2012 and he has played a vital role in the club’s success in the last decade winning four Champions League and two La Liga titles.

If he does opt to move away from the club in 2021, he has been linked with a potential move to either Italy or the United States.