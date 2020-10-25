Low spending Cadiz loving La Liga life in 2020/21

Newly promoted Cadiz are flying high in La Liga following their long awaited return to the Spanish top flight earlier this summer.

Alvaro Cevera’s side are currently sixth in the table after picking up an impressive 11 points from their first seven games back in the big time.

The most high profile result Cevera’s side picked up was a 1-0 La Liga win at home to defending champions Real Madrid.

The Andalucian club were cautious during the summer transfer window with Cervera spending just over €9m to bulk out his squad for the months ahead.

Alvaro Gimenez, Anthony Lozano – who netted the winner against Zinedine Zidane’s side, Ivan Alejo, Jorge Pombo and Alvaro Negredo all arrived at the Nuevo Estadio Ramon de Carranza.

The bulk of the club’s budget has been financed by a new shirt sponsorship deal with betting company Dafabet.

Cadiz are one of a growing list of La Liga clubs signing kit deals with betting companies, following the example of English Championship clubs Norwich City and Brentford, who were previously sponsored by Leo Vegas Casino.

In total there are six La Liga sides with a betting company representing their primary shirt sponsor in the 2020/21 season, edging out banking services as the main sponsorship in the league.

Cadiz are the only club sponsored by Dafabet with with Alaves, Levante and Real Betis sponsored by Betway.

Betting companies also have an input in investment at some of La Liga’s big hitters with Valencia (BWin) and Sevilla (Marathonbet) both benefitting from new revenue streams and you can enjoy a fantastic welcome bonus on all La Liga games.

However, despite the growing prevalence of betting companies becoming involved with La Liga clubs the move has proved to be controversial with the Spanish authorities.

It follows the approval of laws on Spain’s ‘Royal Decree on Advertising’ – a federal bill which permits a ‘four-hour advertising window (between 1-5am)’ for licensed gambling companies, but no exposure outside of that four-hour time slot.

Not only will the new decree ban any betting companies appearing on shirt sponsorship, but it will no longer be allowed to sponsor stadium names or any other aspect of the clubs.

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs has now updated its initial wording to establish that “sponsorship in sports jerseys or kits will not be admissible,” within Spain.

However the new law has not been invoked fully with clubs challenging the decision and the ruling now suspended for a further review in 2021.