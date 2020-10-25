Eden Hazard returns to Real Madrid training

Real Madrid star Eden Hazard has offered a vital boost to Zinedine Zidane with a timely return to first team training this weekend.

The Belgian international has not featured for Los Blancos so far this season after his rehabilitation suffered a setback last month.

However, as per reports from Marca, he has now stepped up his training programme and joined in a full session with the squad following their 3-1 El Clasico win at Barcelona.

The former Chelsea star is almost certain to miss Real Madrid’s midweek Champions League clash with Borussia Monchengladbach, but he could be fit to face Huesca in La Liga action next weekend.

Defender Nacho Fernandez will also miss out against the Bundesliga side after picking up an injury at the Camp Nou, with Lucas Vazquez set to fill in at right back.

Dani Carvajal and Martin Odegaard will also remain in Madrid to continue their own comeback from injury.