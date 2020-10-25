Barcelona to block PSG loan offer for Riqui Puig

Barcelona will block a reported January loan offer from Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain for highly rated midfield star Riqui Puig.

Puig was informed by manager Ronald Koeman during pre-season that he would not form part of his first team plans in the 2020/21 campaign.

However, despite speculation over a potential La Liga loan move before the summer transfer window closed, he remained at the Camp Nou.

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, Thomas Tuchel is keen on a January loan move for the Spanish U21 international.

Barcelona are expected to reject that as Koeman does not want to strengthen a Champions League rival.

But with Puig’s contract at the Camp Nou expiring in July 2021, he could negotiate a pre-contract agreement with a non-Spanish club regardless of the club’s intentions.

Puig is highly regarded at Barcelona after playing a starring role at underage level, but unless Koeman’s position on him changes, he could move on ahead of the 2021/22 season.