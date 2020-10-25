Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho sidelined for Juventus clash

Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho will miss their midweek Champions League clash with Juventus through injury.

The Brazilian international was withdrawn after 55 minutes during La Blaugrana’s 3-1 La Liga El Clasico defeat to arch rivals Real Madrid after picking up a hamstring strain.

The club have since confirmed the injury but they have not provided an update on his expected return date.

But reports from Marca claim he has not been 100% ruled out of the showdown with Andrea Pirlo’s defending Serie A champions.

Coutinho has returned to the Barcelona starting line up at the start of the 2020/21 season with five starts and one substitute appearance from six games in all competitions.

Goalkeeper Marc Ter Stegen is also set to miss out against Juventus, with Neto once again deputising for the German international.

Miralem Pjanic could start against his former side, with Antoine Griezmann pushing for a return to the starting XI, after being benched against Real Madrid.