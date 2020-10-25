Atletico Madrid receive cash boost for Luciano Vietto’s Al-Hilal move

Atletico Madrid are in line to receive a €3.5m windfall from Luciano Vietto’s move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal this weekend.

The Argentinian attacking midfielder joined Sporting Lisbon on a permanent deal from Diego Simeone’s side at the start of the 2019/20 season.

However, Los Rojiblancos retained 50% of his economic rights as part of the transfer to the Primeira Division club, and the La Liga giants will now receive half of the fee paid to the Portuguese club as per reports from Mundo Deportivo.

Vietto struggled to make an impact in the Spanish capital following his highly anticipated 2015 move from rivals Villarreal, with 25 league appearances across four seasons, alongside loan spells at Sevilla, Valencia and Fulham prior his departure in 2019.

He impressed in patches with Sporting Lisbon last season, with four goals in 24 games, but new manager Ruben Amorim has now opted to cash in on Al-Hilal’s €7m offer.