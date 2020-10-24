Zinedine Zidane unfazed by Real Madrid criticism following El Clasico win at Barcelona

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has insisted he is unconcerned by criticism of his team following their 3-1 El Clasico win away at Barcelona.

Goals from Federico Valverde, Sergio Ramos and Luka Modric secured a first La Liga win at the Camp Nou since 2016.

However, despite their return to winning ways, Real Madrid have faced some negativity in the last week following back to back losses against Cadiz and Shakhtar Donetsk.

But, Zidane insisted he is happy with his side and praised their resolve for getting an important result against their title rivals.

“I don’t know if the criticism was fair or unfair. What I can say is I am proud of my team,” he told an interview with Marca.

“We have won against a team that always gives trouble.

“We needed Courtois to save us twice, but we have also had chances to score four goals. In the end, I am happy to secure three points here.

“We are not here to silence the critics. We are here to play our own game and believe in what we do.

“I am very proud of what we have done, defending compactly and then attacking at pace.”

Real Madrid now head to Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach in midweek with Zidane missing up to six first team players for the trip to Germany.

However, the bulk of his injury absentees will begin to filter back in early November as they take on Huesca and Valencia before the international break.