Sergio Ramos passed fit for El Clasico trip to Barcelona

Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos will return to captain Zinedine Zidane’s side in today’s El Clasico trip to arch rivals Barcelona.

The Spanish international was withdrawn at half time in last weekend’s 1-0 La Liga defeat to Cadiz and missed the midweek Champions League defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano.

However, as per reports from Marca, the veteran centre back was rested as a precaution against the Ukrainian side and took a full part in training on Friday.

Fellow defender Dani Carvajal is in line to be replaced by Nacho Fernandez at right back with experienced trio Luka Modric, Casemiro and Toni Kroos starting in midfield.

Former French international Karim Benzema will return to lead the Real Madrid attack flanked by Federico Valverde and Vinicius Junior at the Camp Nou.

Predicted Real Madrid starting XI v Barcelona

Courtois; Fernandez, Ramos, Varane, Mendy; Casemiro, Kroos, Modric; Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius Junior