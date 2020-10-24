La Liga News

Sergio Ramos leads Real Madrid to 3-1 El Clasico win at Barcelona

Real Madrid have come out on top in their first El Clasico clash of the 2020/21 La Liga season with a 3-1 win at Barcelona.

Skipper Sergio Ramos slotted home the vital goal from the penalty spot on 63 minutes after the Spanish international was adjudged to have been dragged down by Clement Lenglet.

Barcelona were unable to create a late equaliser as Ronald Koeman’s side were left to rue second half misses from Ansu Fati and Philippe Coutinho as substitute Luka Modric wrapped up the win in added with a clever chip.

Real Madrid were the stronger side in the opening half as the returning Federico Valverde fired them in front after just five minutes following Karim Benzema’s clever through ball.

Barcelona hit back three minutes later as Fati arrived into the box to side foot Jordi Alba’s pass beyond Thibaut Courtois.

Ramos’ late goal opens up a six point between the two old enemies, as Los Blancos win in La Liga action at the Camp Nou for the first time since 2016.

