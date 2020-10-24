Sergio Ramos leads Real Madrid to 3-1 El Clasico win at Barcelona

Real Madrid have come out on top in their first El Clasico clash of the 2020/21 La Liga season with a 3-1 win at Barcelona.

Skipper Sergio Ramos slotted home the vital goal from the penalty spot on 63 minutes after the Spanish international was adjudged to have been dragged down by Clement Lenglet.

Sergio Ramos gives Madrid a 2-1 lead from the penalty spot ⚪ Should he have had the penalty for this pull on his jersey in the first place, though? 🤔 The referee awarded the spot kick after a lengthy VAR review 👀 pic.twitter.com/SCQyVpPuhS — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) October 24, 2020

Barcelona were unable to create a late equaliser as Ronald Koeman’s side were left to rue second half misses from Ansu Fati and Philippe Coutinho as substitute Luka Modric wrapped up the win in added with a clever chip.

Luka Modric surely seals the Clasico victory for the reigning champions! 🔥 Neto's spill created the chance, but the Croatian was so composed in biding his time and applying the finish 👏 pic.twitter.com/sbKw7WBr05 — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) October 24, 2020

Real Madrid were the stronger side in the opening half as the returning Federico Valverde fired them in front after just five minutes following Karim Benzema’s clever through ball.

Madrid strike first in the Clasico! 😱 A brilliant, composed finish from Fede Valverde puts Zidane's side into the lead ⚪ pic.twitter.com/yaiLc6rErX — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) October 24, 2020

Barcelona hit back three minutes later as Fati arrived into the box to side foot Jordi Alba’s pass beyond Thibaut Courtois.

Ramos’ late goal opens up a six point between the two old enemies, as Los Blancos win in La Liga action at the Camp Nou for the first time since 2016.

Image via Real Madrid CF on Twitter