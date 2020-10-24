Sergio Busquets: Controversial penalty decided El Clasico defeat to Real Madrid

Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets has claimed Sergio Ramos’ controversial penalty secured Los Blancos 3-1 El Clasico win at the Camp Nou.

Ramos was adjudged to have been fouled inside the box by Barcelona centre back Clement Lenglet just after the hour mark, with referee Juan Martinez Munuero eventually awarding a spot kick.

The Real Madrid skipper converted from 12 yards to put Zinedine Zidane’s side 2-1 in front before Luka Modric secured all three points in added time.

However, Busquets was frustrated by the decision against Lenglet, with the Spanish international stating it turned the game against his side.

“The game was balanced in the first half and in the second half we were comfortable and created dangerous chances,” he told a post match interview with Marca.

“The penalty tipped the game in their favour and after scoring it, they were comfortable and able to win the game.

“VAR claims a decision must be very very clear and everyone must agree but today we have been punished.”

The defeat to their arch rivals is Barcelona’s second successive La Liga loss after slipping up at Getafe last weekend with Ronald Koeman’s side now six points behind from leaders Real Madrid.

La Blaugrana face a tough Champions League trip to Juventus in midweek followed by an away tie at Alaves next weekend.

Image via Marca