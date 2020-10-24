Manchester United join the race to sign Spanish international Adama Traore

Premier League side Manchester United have reportedly joined the growing list of clubs aiming to sign Spanish international Adama Traore.

The Wolves midfielder has attracted interest from clubs across Europe including Manchester City, Liverpool, Juventus and Barcelona after an impressive two seasons with Nuno Santo’s team.

According to reports from Daily Mail, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will challenge his domestic and continental rivals for the 24-year old with a £90m bid in 2021.

Liverpool are rumoured to be the front runners to sign the ex Barcelona youth player, with Jurgen Klopp a fan of him, but the defending English champions are only willing to pay £75m in a potential deal.

Traore has played a key role for Wolves following their 2018 Premier League promotion with 96 appearances in all competitions and seven goals.

He is currently under contract at Molineux until 2023 and Wolves will demand at least £80m if they are forced to sell their star asset next summer.