Kylian Mbappe’s Real Madrid move unaffected by Zinedine Zidane’s Real Madrid future

Real Madrid’s potential 2021 move for Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe will go ahead regardless of Zinedine Zidane’s own future at the club.

The French international has been heavily linked with a move to the Spanish capital next summer amid growing rumours he will not extend his contract beyond 2022 with the Ligue 1 champions.

However, following an indifferent start to their La Liga title defence, Zidane’s future at the club could potentially be in doubt.

But despite the potential negativity surrounding Zidane at the Santiago Bernabeu a summer move for Mbappe would not be impacted if he was removed as manager according to Diario AS.

PSG are likely to be resigned to losing Mbappe with the former AS Monaco striker previously hinting at his determination to play for Real Madrid.

The French giants are likely to hold out for a transfer fee in the region of €150m despite him only having a year to run on his contract in 2021.