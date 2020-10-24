Inter Milan linked with Atletico Madrid star Stefan Savic

Serie A giants Inter Milan are rumoured to be considering a January move for Atletico Madrid defender Stefan Savic.

The Montenegrin international has featured regularly for Diego Simeone’s side so far this season but the return to fitness of Mario Hermoso could potentially jeopardise his starting place.

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, Antonio Conte wants to strengthen his centre back options in the coming months and could make a move for the former Manchester City man.

The reports claims Atletico Madrid are prepared to receive an offer for the 29-year old but they are likely to reject a straight cash bid from any interested party.

If Los Rojibalncos turn down their initial interest in Savic, Inter could return with a player-plus-cash bid including Croatian international Marcelo Brozovic.

Simeone has already recruited Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira on a season long deal as a temporary replacement for Thomas Partey and Brozovic could represent a long term option for Simeone.