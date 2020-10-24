El Clasico half-time report: Barcelona and Real Madrid even in pulsating game after early goals

Barcelona and Real Madrid have cancelled each other out in the first half of Saturday afternoon’s El Clasico at Camp Nou.

“It’s like one of the Clasicos of old.” 🔥 “The second half, I believe, will be fabulous.” 👀 Whatever you do, don’t miss the second half on LaLigaTV! 🍿 pic.twitter.com/25jwfbs3f8 — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) October 24, 2020

Fede Valverde fired the visitors in front in the fifth minute but it took Ronald Koeman’s side just three minutes to cancel it out through teenage sensation Ansu Fati, who has been reported as the youngest ever goalscorer in the fixture’s history.

Madrid were the stronger side in the opening exchanges and Uruguayan midfielder Valverde fired them in front after a threaded through ball from Karim Benzema as the Blaugrana’s defence was cut open.

However, there was an impressive response from the hosts as Jordi Alba – returning to the side following an injury – found space down the left flank and cut it back for Fati to level the score.

In an end-to-end encounter, Lionel Messi and Benzema were denied by Thibaut Courtois and Neto respectively, while Los Blancos subbed off Nacho Fernandez – who had been booked – and replaced him with Lucas Vazquez just before the break.

A fascinating 45 minutes now lie in store to determine the outcome of the first El Clasico of the campaign.

Image via Diario AS