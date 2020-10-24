El Clasico confirmed teams: 17-year-old duo start for Barcelona, Sergio Ramos back for Real Madrid

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has recovered from injury for the first El Clasico of the season while Barcelona have handed starts to 17-year-old stars Ansu Fati and Pedri.

The teenage stars form part of an attacking quartet for Ronald Koeman’s side which also includes captain Lionel Messi and Philippe Coutinho, with Antoine Griezmann dropped to the bench.

Jordi Alba has been passed fit for the Blaugrana while American full-back Sergino Dest also plays, preferred over Sergi Roberto at right-back.

Spain captain Ramos came off injured during Madrid’s home defeat to Cadiz on Saturday and sat out the midweek loss to Shakhtar Donestk and had been facing a race against time to feature against the Catalan giants, which he has now won.

Dani Carvajal, Eden Hazard and Martin Odegaard are all ruled out of the fixture for Madrid, while Mariano Diaz and Alvaro Odriozola are also unavailable for Los Blancos.