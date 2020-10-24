Claims that Ansu Fati is not El Clasico youngest ever scorer despite reports

Barcelona teenage sensation Ansu Fati is not the youngest ever goalscorer in the history of El Clasico despite reports to the contrary.

It was claimed by multiple accounts that the 17-year-old had broken yet another record when netting against Real Madrid at the Camp Nou this afternoon, but it appears that is not the case.

FCB 1-1 RMA (9’) – Ansu Fati (17 años y 359 días) es el SEGUNDO goleador más joven en TODA la historia del #Clasico. El récord (que podría batir Pedri) sigue en manos de Alfonso Navarro que marcó con 17 años y 356 días (solo tres días menos que Fati) en el clásico del 30.03.1947. — MisterChip (Alexis) (@2010MisterChip) October 24, 2020

The teenage netted an equaliser for Ronald Koeman’s side against Real Madrid in Saturday afternoon’s encounter in the eigth minute, and it was thought that he had broken the previous record held by Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.

However, it has now emerged that he is the second youngest scorer in the history of the fixture – as former Barcelona player Alfonso Navarro was three days younger than him when he netted in the clash, all the way back in 1947.

#DATO HISTÓRICO. Ansu Fati se convierte hoy en el SEGUNDO jugador más joven en anotar en la HISTORIA del Clásico (17 años y 359 días) tras Alfonso Navarro (en 1947, 17 años y 356 días). — Fran Martinez (@LaLigaenDirecto) October 24, 2020

Teenage sensation Fati already had secured the records of being the youngest ever scorer in the history of Barcelona, of the Spanish national team and in the Champions League.

Fati is now one of the established attacking players at the club along with Lionel Messi and is aiming to establish himself ahead of the likes of Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembele and Francisco Trincao.

The teenage prodigy has also starred for Spain in recent times – netting one goal in four international appearances having earned his first cap in September.

Image via Diario AS