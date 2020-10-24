Barcelona’s Philippe Coutinho improvement due to gaining 5kg at Bayern Munich – trainer

The improvement of Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho in the past year is due to him gaining 5kg of weight during his loan stint at Bayern Munich, according to his physical training.

His Brazilian trainer has explained that the playmaker gained the weight whilst at the German club – 80 percent of which is muscle mass – and that has allowed him to improve physically and becoming a better player.

Fabio Mahseredjian has said, as per Diario AS: “After his time at Bayern, where he gained five kilos, four of which are muscle mass, he improved a lot physically.”

The Brazilian scored 11 goals in 34 appearances for Bayern Munich on a season-long loan spell at Bayern Munich last campaign and is now starring back in the Blaugrana’s starting line-up.

The former Liverpool star is now starring for the Catalan giants in a playmaker role and is forming a prominent part of the attack in Ronald Koeman’s new system.

He has been afforded a run in the team and is now a fundamental attacking player alongside Lionel Messi and Ansu Fati.