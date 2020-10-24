Barcelona star Jordi Alba set for El Clasico return

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman is set to recall Jordi Alba to his starting Xi for today’s crunch EL Clasico battle with Real Madrid.

Los Blancos head to Catalonia for their first El Clasico clash of the 2020/21 La Liga season and the Spanish international looks certain to return following a thigh injury.

Alba has missed the last two games with the problem with Sergi Roberto filling in for him at left back.

According to reports from Marca, Alba will be joined in the starting line up by Philippe Coutinho, as Koeman looks to set his stall out to attack Zinedine Zidane’s injury hit side at the Camp Nou.

Neto will cover for Marc Ter Stegen in goal with Frenkie De Jong partnering Sergio Busquets in midfield and Sergino Dest, Gerard Pique and Clement Lenglet alongside Alba in defence.

Marca’s Predicted Starting XI v Real Madrid

Neto; Dest, Pique, Lenglet, Alba; Busquets, De Jong; Messi, Coutinho, Fati; Griezmann