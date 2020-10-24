Barcelona La Liga

Barcelona star Ansu Fati breaks another record – the youngest scorer in El Clasico

Barcelona teenage star Ansu Fati has broken yet another goalscoring record as he has become the youngest ever scorer in the history of El Clasico.

The 17-year-old netted an equaliser for Ronald Koeman’s side against Real Madrid in Saturday afternoon’s encounter in the tenth minute, breaking the previous record held by Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.

Ansu celebrates his 18th birthday next week and this is the perfect early present.

The teenage sensation already had secured the records of being the youngest ever scorer in the history of Barcelona, of the Spanish national team and in the Champions League.

Fati is now one of the established attacking players at the club along with Lionel Messi and is aiming to establish himself ahead of the likes of Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembele and Francisco Trincao.

The teenage prodigy has also starred for Spain in recent times – netting one goal in four international appearances having earned his first cap in September.

