Barcelona signing Pedri may be one of football’s greatest bargains

Barcelona’s signing of teenage star Pedri may turn out to be one of the greatest bargains by Spanish clubs in recent history, as argued by a report in Marca.

The 17-year-old joined the Blaugrana in a €5m transfer from Las Palmas last summer and is widely regarded as one of the best youth products in Spanish football.

Pedri is now being compared to the bargain deals completed by Spanish clubs in recent times including Real Madrid’s signing of Marco Asensio and Raphael Varane, Sevilla signing Dani Alves and Juan Mata’s move to Valencia.

The teenage star – whose full name is Pedro González López – starred for Las Palmas last campaign and netted four goals for Pepe Mel’s side, alongside providing six assists.

As highlighted by a report in Marca earlier this week, the teenager had to take a taxi home from the Camp Nou after scoring in his Champions League debut against Ferencvaros.

A month younger than Barcelona teenage forward Ansu Fati, he has risen through the ranks of the Spanish youth teams and now is rated among the best teenagers in European football.

Images via Marca