Barcelona defender Sergino Dest first ever American to play in El Clasico

Barcelona defender Sergino Dest has become the first ever footballer from the United States to play in El Clasico, as highlighted by Marca.

The right-back starts for Ronald Koeman’s side in Saturday’s clash against Real Madrid, following the confirmed El Clasico team news – no American has played in the fixture’s 118-year history previously.

Dest joined the Blaugrana from Ajax earlier this month and he has now become his nation’s first player to play for the club.

As was outlined by Diario Sport earlier this month, the defender is the fifth American to play in the top flight of Spanish football – having come on as a 75th minute substitute in the draw against Sevilla in La Liga.

Former Rayo Vallecano goalkeeper Kasey Keller was the first to play in the Primera – making 51 appearances between 1999 and 2001 – and was followed by striker Jozy Altidore, who played for Villarreal.

Defenders Oguchi Onyewu and Shaquell Moore – of Malaga and Levante respectively – also played in La Liga ahead of Dest’s debut.