Atletico Madrid star Marcos Llorente hails Diego Simeone following Real Betis win

Atletico Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente has praised the influence of manager Diego Simeone for the club’s unbeaten start to the La Liga season.

Spanish international Llorente was on target alongside Luis Suarez in Atletico Madrid’s 2-0 La Liga win against Real Betis this weekend, which stretches their unbeaten league run to five games in 2020/21.

Los Rojiblancos have won three and drawn two games in the opening weeks of the campaign and former Real Madrid man Llorente believes the consistency of Simeone has been decisive.

“Simeone believes in us and we believe in him,” he told a post match interview with Marca.

“We also believe in ourselves and together we make a very strong union, with great confidence in games.

“Today we have reflected that and we have been able to take a victory that we needed.”

Atletico slipped to a 4-0 Champions League defeat at Bayern Munich in midweek and Simeone’s side will be aiming to turn their European form around against RB Salzburg on October 27.

Simeone’s side then face a demanding run of games ahead of the November international break with league ties home and away against Osasuna and Cadiz respectively and a Champions League trip to Russia to take on Lokomotiv Moscow on November 3.