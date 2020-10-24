Atletico Madrid maintain unbeaten start to La Liga 2020/21 season with Real Betis win

Atletico Madrid have stretched their unbeaten start to the 2020/21 La Liga season to five games thanks to a 2-0 win at home to Real Betis.

Diego Simeone’s side have now picked up 11 points from five games, with second half goals from Marcos Llorente’s and Luis Suarez lifting them up to third in the table.

The visitors created the better chances in the opening stages with Jan Oblak called into action to deny William Carvalho and Nabil Fekir.

However, despite struggling to create any meaningful chances in the first 45 minutes, the hosts edged themselves in front just after the restart through Llorente.

The Spanish international burst onto Mario Hermoso’s pass inside the box and squeezed home past Claudio Bravo from a tight angle.

Talk about a fast start to the second half! ⚡ Marcos Llorente scores from a tight angle to give Atletico the lead 🔴⚪ pic.twitter.com/3nXeJLMVXd — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) October 24, 2020

That goal opened the game up with Oblak denying Antonio Sanabria, and Bravo saving from Hermoso and Yannick Carrasco either side of Hector Herrera firing against a post.

Real Betis were given a mountain to climb in the closing stages as Martin Montoya was sent off for fouling Carrasco, and Suarez wrapped up all three points in added time as he tapped home Renan Lodi’s cross.

Image via Atletico Madrid CF on Twitter