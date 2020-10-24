Atletico Madrid eye January move for Valencia star Geoffrey Kondogbia

Atletico Madrid could make a January transfer move Valencia midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia according to Mundo Deportivo.

Diego Simeone brought in Arsenal star Lucas Torreira on a season long loan last month following Thomas Partey’s move to the Emirates Stadium.

However, the Argentinian coach is rumoured to still be on the hunt for midfield reinforcements with Hector Herrera linked with a move away from the club in the coming months.

The Catalan newspaper claims Simeone has highlighted the former Inter Milan man as a possible target after a falling out with Los Che boss Javi Gracia.

Kondogbia has made clear his intentions to leave the Estadio Mestalla after growing frustrated at Valencia with an ankle injury keeping him out of the startinf line up so far this season.

The 27-year old is under contract with Valencia until 2022 and they will demand around £12m to secure a transfer away from the club.